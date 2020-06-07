Australian Beale targets fourth Rugby World Cup after France move

Australian utility back Kurtley Beale would "love" to play in a fourth Rugby World Cup and plans to keep putting himself in contention for the Wallabies.

The 92-Test veteran will join Paris-based Racing 92 at the end of the current Australian season but will remain eligible to play for his country because of the number of caps he has earned.

Australian players based overseas can only be considered for the Wallabies if they have played at least 60 Tests -- a rule designed to deter young talent from heading overseas.

Whether Beale will be part of new Australian coach Dave Rennie's plans remains to be seen, but the 31-year-old insisted he still had plenty to offer and the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France was a key goal.