Rugby

Australian Beale targets fourth Rugby World Cup after France move

07 June 2020 - 17:30 By AFP
Australia's Kurtley Beale has joined French club Racing 92 and is aiming to feature at the 2023 Rugby Wrodl Cup in France and become only the third Wallaby to play at four World Cups.
Australia's Kurtley Beale has joined French club Racing 92 and is aiming to feature at the 2023 Rugby Wrodl Cup in France and become only the third Wallaby to play at four World Cups.
Image: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Australian utility back Kurtley Beale would "love" to play in a fourth Rugby World Cup and plans to keep putting himself in contention for the Wallabies.

The 92-Test veteran will join Paris-based Racing 92 at the end of the current Australian season but will remain eligible to play for his country because of the number of caps he has earned.

Australian players based overseas can only be considered for the Wallabies if they have played at least 60 Tests -- a rule designed to deter young talent from heading overseas.

Whether Beale will be part of new Australian coach Dave Rennie's plans remains to be seen, but the 31-year-old insisted he still had plenty to offer and the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France was a key goal.

Bryan Habana says it would be tricky for SA rugby to align with northern hemisphere

Former Springbok winger and 2007 Rugby World Cup winner Bryan Habana says a move to the Northern Hemisphere for SA Rugby can only really take shape ...
Sport
2 days ago

"You feel like a lot of people would say I'm a long way off, but ... I've had the opportunity to be at three World Cups now, I've got a fair idea on what is required and needed," he told Wallaby great David Campese in a podcast.

"You saw in 2015 the impact Drew Mitchell and Matt Giteau had when they came back (for Australia). A lot of people were writing them off and saying the young guys should be coming through and given the opportunity.

"But if you want to win World Cups then you need experience, and in-form players that are coming back and are used to those big-pressure moments."

Should Beale appear at a fourth World Cup, he would join George Gregan and Adam Ashley-Cooper as the only Australians to achieve the feat.

"I'd love to keep playing for the Wallabies forever.

English Premiership Rugby sets August date for restart

Premiership Rugby announced its plans on Friday to resume the English top-flight season on August 15 after the coronavirus shutdown.
Sport
2 days ago

"I'll be doing everything I can moving forward, especially in this next chapter, to put my best foot forward to wear the Wallaby gold again," he added.

Before joining Racing 92, Beale will need to do some homework.

Asked by Campese who his new coach would be, Beale replied: "That's a tough question mate ... I don't know the name of him."

Racing 92's coach is Laurent Travers.

Beale will add his free-flowing vision to an already flair-filled international backline at the club, which includes Scotland's influential fly-half Finn Russell as well as world-class wings Simon Zebo of Ireland and France's Teddy Thomas.

MORE:

How a scholarship from the Bulls changed Abongile Nonkontwana's life

After hitting form in the Guinness PRO14 with Cheetahs last season‚ Bulls loose forward Abongile Nonkontwana has set his sights on a possible ...
Sport
2 days ago

Incoming Wallabies coach Rennie agrees to pay cut

Incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has agreed to a 30 percent pay cut to help the sport deal with the fallout from coronavirus, in line with other ...
Sport
1 day ago

All Blacks legend Dan Carter in shock Super Rugby comeback

Two-time All Blacks Rugby World Cup winner Dan Carter announced a shock Super Rugby comeback with the Blues on Thursday at the age of 38, saying he ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA has just 'untransformed overnight', says former president Basson Cricket
  2. Gauteng officials make contact with Sundowns boss Motsepe's office to discuss ... Soccer
  3. Belgium-based ex-Pirates star Lyle Foster on Percy Tau: 'We don’t necessarily ... Soccer
  4. Food aid, gender violence & SA's future: Bryan Habana speaks Rugby
  5. Thabo Nodada explains why white footballers don't come through from youth level Soccer

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
X