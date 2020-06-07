New Zealand to resume professional rugby union games next weekend

New Zealand will become the first country to resume professional rugby union games next weekend as governments around the world move to ease lockdown measures to fight the novel coronavirus.

All eyes will be on the 10-week Super Rugby Aotearoa competition organised by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) as others seek to resume sporting activities after these were halted due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The tournament, which involves New Zealand's five teams, starts next Saturday in Dunedin and is aimed at filling the gap left by the postponement of the international competition Super Rugby - which is unlikely to restart this season.

Super Rugby Aotearoa is likely to take place initially without fans present, like the National Rugby League and other sports that have resumed in Australia.