Former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year Cecil Afrika has called time on a glittering Blitzboks career that spanned twelve seasons.

South Africa’s highest points scorer reached a mutual agreement with the Springboks Sevens management and he bows out after 345 Sevens Series matches and a points’ tally of 1462.

Afrika's national contract comes to an end in July and with no international matches or tournaments scheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic‚ Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell has confirmed his departure.

“It is one of those inevitable things in professional sport‚ but even so‚ it remains a sad day to say goodbye to Cecil when his contract expires‚” said Powell.

“He has been a great in the game‚ his achievements speak for themselves and he inspired many to enjoy the game of sevens.

"I played with Cecil when he made his debut in 2009 and in the last couple of years‚ and had the privilege of coaching him as well.