No limit on crowds at New Zealand Super Rugby, say organisers

Fans will be allowed in unrestricted numbers when Super Rugby resumes in New Zealand this weekend, organisers said on Monday, hailing the move as a world first after professional sport's coronavirus shutdown.

"We're incredibly proud, and grateful, to be the first professional sports competition in the world to be in a position to have our teams play in front of their fans again," New Zealand Rugby (NZR) chief Mark Robinson said.

"It's going to be a very special and unique competition and it's fitting that New Zealanders now have a chance to be part of it."

Super Rugby Aotearoa involves New Zealand's five teams and has been established as a temporary domestic replacement for the southern hemisphere club tournament, which is suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.