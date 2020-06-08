World Rugby unveils qualification format for 2023 World Cup

World Rugby has announced the qualification process for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France aimed at promoting a "genuine opportunity" for all unions, the game's global body said on Monday.

Twelve teams -- the Springboks of South Africa, England, New Zealand, Wales, Japan, France, Australia, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, Argentina and Fiji -- have already qualified by virtue of their top three finishes in their respective pools at last year's World Cup.

Seven of the eight remaining spots will be finalised via regional and cross-regional qualifiers, while a four-team round-robin tournament will determine the final qualifier.