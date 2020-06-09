Rugby

Sanele Nohamba scores a Super Rugby try for the Cell C Sharks against the Vodacom Bulls in Durban on January 31 2020.
The Sharks may have let the experienced Louis Schreuder go‚ but in Jaden Hendrikse and Sanele Nohamba‚ they’ve stocked up well with talented scrumhalves.

What the Sharks have lost in Schreuder is plenty of Super Rugby experience and most probably the match management gained from years of playing in different environments.

This facet of rugby can only be learnt through practical playing experience.

In the game time Nohamba received before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted rugby proceedings he was able to get the Sharks into higher playing gears‚ especially in the second half.

When he was once deployed at flyhalf in the Sharks’ sole loss against the Hurricanes in Wellington‚ he was more than competent.

It’s the kind of versatility that can hamper a career but if there’s a smart coach who can harness that quality for the betterment of the player‚ then everyone wins in that regard.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt is an intelligent individual who knows exactly what he has in Nohamba and Hendrikse.

The duo‚ who started their rugby careers at Dale Junior‚ finished off at Durban High School (DHS) and Glenwood respectively.

That would have given Everitt‚ a keen follower and excellent judge of schoolboy rugby players‚ an excellent opportunity to watch the duo at close quarters.

When they took turns in representing KwaZulu-Natal at provincial weeks they displayed their exceptional passing and kicking ranges‚ along with the game management that was far beyond their young ages.

With expressive and coachable talents‚ Everitt has everything he wants and needs from his two young scrumhalves.

Had the coronavirus not got in the way of rugby and sport across the world‚ there would have been ample chances for the youngsters to strut their stuff.

The compact‚ yet attritional nature of the current Super Rugby format‚ would have meant resting and rotating players to avoid injury and fatigue.

There would have been a larger Super Rugby match sample in which to gauge the development of the two Eastern Cape youngsters at the Sharks.

The fact that the Sharks have been able to put their trust in these two while releasing a seasoned campaigner speaks volumes with regards to the bold steps they’re taking towards the future.

Once rugby resumes and the more game time the duo gets‚ it may prove to be the right decision.

