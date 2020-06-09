The Sharks may have let the experienced Louis Schreuder go‚ but in Jaden Hendrikse and Sanele Nohamba‚ they’ve stocked up well with talented scrumhalves.

What the Sharks have lost in Schreuder is plenty of Super Rugby experience and most probably the match management gained from years of playing in different environments.

This facet of rugby can only be learnt through practical playing experience.

In the game time Nohamba received before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted rugby proceedings he was able to get the Sharks into higher playing gears‚ especially in the second half.

When he was once deployed at flyhalf in the Sharks’ sole loss against the Hurricanes in Wellington‚ he was more than competent.