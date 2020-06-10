On the eve of SA Rugby announcing ‘a dramatic gear change’ in its transformation progress‚ an England player revealed he and coach Eddie Jones were racially abused while on tour here in SA in 2018.

Ellis Genge a non-playing squad forward told the BBC he‚ Jones‚ as well as other squad members were racially abused after one of the Tests but did not specify if it was in Johannesburg‚ Bloemfontein or Cape Town‚ or whether they laid a complaint.

“When we went on the South African tour in 2018 I remember after a game we were walking through one of the tunnels and they started hurling racist abuse at myself and a few of the other ethnic boys and Eddie himself‚” Genge said.

“It is still very rife‚ especially in sport.

"Look‚ you can’t control that yourself‚ you just sort of need to put the message out there.

"Like Raheem Sterling (England and Manchester City footballer) said‚ if you have got a platform‚ you can use it. It’s something that needs to be stamped out.”