How hard work helped Bok women’s sevens vice-captain Zinhle Ndawonde achieve her dream

Springbok women’s sevens vice-captain Zinhle Ndawonde has demonstrated how hard work and a strong support base helped her achieve her dream after a period of great uncertainty in her life.

After completing her sports management course at the Durban University of Technology‚ Ndawonde couldn’t find a job within the sporting fraternity.

She ended up landing a job as a fire fighter at King Shaka International Airport in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal but never gave up hope of finding a way back to the sporting world.

Sport has always played a central role in her life and the hard-running Bok centre Ndawonde told TimesLIVE that soccer was actually her first love and she had no idea that her future lay in rugby.