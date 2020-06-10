Stormers coach Dobson reveals the challenges he faces in his bid to prepare players for combat

With their season stalled‚ Stormers coach John Dobson admits the challenge to prepare players for combat is psychological as much as it is physical.

Although players could return for testing last week‚ they are still not allowed to train in small pods of five as was prescribed as part of a deliberate and measured return to training strategy.

Social distancing has remained part of a landscape usually littered with full throttle‚ chest out combatants.

There had been the expectation that the players would by now be in the throes of meaningful training for a possible return to competition in August. It proved a false dawn.

“Where we are mentally is a concern for me. We got excited as the franchises got their players in for testing and that is always the start of your pre-season.

"We got them tested last week and this week but now we are actually not going to start training.”