Rugby

Stormers coach Dobson reveals the challenges he faces in his bid to prepare players for combat

10 June 2020 - 16:30 By Liam Del Carme
The DHL Stormers look a formidable outfit under John Dobson that can challenge for the 2020 Super Rugby title.
The DHL Stormers look a formidable outfit under John Dobson that can challenge for the 2020 Super Rugby title.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

With their season stalled‚ Stormers coach John Dobson admits the challenge to prepare players for combat is psychological as much as it is physical.

Although players could return for testing last week‚ they are still not allowed to train in small pods of five as was prescribed as part of a deliberate and measured return to training strategy.

Social distancing has remained part of a landscape usually littered with full throttle‚ chest out combatants.

There had been the expectation that the players would by now be in the throes of meaningful training for a possible return to competition in August. It proved a false dawn.

“Where we are mentally is a concern for me. We got excited as the franchises got their players in for testing and that is always the start of your pre-season.

"We got them tested last week and this week but now we are actually not going to start training.”

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux insists he's going nowhere

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux has denied reports linking him with a plum move to the World Rugby headquarters in Dublin‚ Ireland.
Sport
2 hours ago

Dobson and fellow coaches have opted to ease off as having the players in a heightened state of readiness could prove counter-productive.

“Three weeks ago I stopped them doing technical work. I stopped them doing rugby practical projects.

“We stopped chasing them in terms of competition and group vibe stuff because I could feel we were flogging dead horses.

"You could just see from the WhatsApp exchanges the group is dying. The key for us is to get a return to play and work backwards from that.”

He explained that the players are working with a sports psychologist.

SA Rugby desperate to host the British and Irish Lions in South Africa next year

SA Rugby is desperate to host the British and Irish Lions here next year and have confirmed they are even prepared to move back the dates.
Sport
1 day ago

“It is hard for them to train and put in intensity if they don’t know when they are playing. We are managing their stress‚" he said.

"We can’t be stepping on their throats. They can spend time with their families‚ do other things‚ excel in something else‚ maybe learn to cook something.

"Give them a break from rugby. Don’t force them into programmes that have no plan or where nothing is definite.

"First we need to see what the destination looks like.”

Dobson gave a practical example of what they are permitted to do on the training field.

“You have one player and a trainer in one half of the field‚ and the player and a trainer in the other.

Why the best SA teams can do is watch New Zealand return to Super Rugby

While New Zealand joyfully braces itself for this weekend’s Super Rugby return on their shores‚ the best the South African teams can do is to watch.
Sport
2 hours ago

“Our medical staff has been very conservative. They don’t want upset Government in getting dispensation to play. We are stalled‚” he sighed.

He fears players may not be properly conditioned for high intensity battle in the time available between getting the green light and the resumption of competition.

“Whatever we are doing now isn’t reducing the six to eight weeks lead up for when we know we’re playing.

"At the moment there’s no contact‚ you can’t even pass a ball.

"The work we are doing now isn’t shortening our return to play.”

MORE:

SA Rugby targeting August or even earlier to resume competitive action

SA Rugby chief executive officer Jurie Roux has said that they are targeting August or even earlier to resume competitive action.
Sport
1 day ago

England rugby player says he and coach Eddie Jones were racially abused while on tour in SA

On the eve of SA Rugby announcing ‘a dramatic gear change’ in its transformation progress‚ an England player revealed he and coach Eddie Jones were ...
Sport
5 hours ago

No limit on crowds at New Zealand Super Rugby, say organisers

Fans will be allowed in unrestricted numbers when Super Rugby resumes in New Zealand this weekend, organisers said on Monday, hailing the move as a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Cricket SA has just 'untransformed overnight', says former president Basson Cricket
  2. Gauteng officials make contact with Sundowns boss Motsepe's office to discuss ... Soccer
  3. Belgium-based ex-Pirates star Lyle Foster on Percy Tau: 'We don’t necessarily ... Soccer
  4. Food aid, gender violence & SA's future: Bryan Habana speaks Rugby
  5. Thabo Nodada explains why white footballers don't come through from youth level Soccer

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X