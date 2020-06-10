While New Zealand joyfully braces itself for this weekend’s Super Rugby return on their shores‚ the best the South African teams can do is to watch.

While the New Zealand Super Rugby tournament will be played by the five franchises there‚ the Sharks led the Super Rugby log before the Covid-19 pandemic's icy grip fastened itself on South African sports in mid-March.

Super Rugby in its current form doesn’t look like it will happen‚ but Sharks coach Sean Everitt knows that could lead to a full strength Currie Cup if all the big players are still in the country.

“It could be competitive‚ but it all depends on whether there will be international rugby or not. If the borders are still closed‚ it could be a full strength competition.

"I do understand that some players will be going abroad‚ but it also provides an opportunity for youngsters to thrive.

"You can also look at your wider training group and give them more opportunities‚” Everitt said.