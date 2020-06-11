Stormers coach John Dobson drooling over Kiwi derbies

It is undoubtedly the most eagerly anticipated New Zealand derby ever.

The prospect of the Highlanders hosting the Chiefs in sleepy Dunedin has everybody drooling, including Stormers coach John Dobson.

Super Rugby, which has been in limbo due to Covid-19 restrictions since the second week of March, returns under a much revised format with New Zealand’s franchises engaged in combat from Saturday.

Dobson is salivating, not just at the prospect of seeing live sport for his mental well-being, but what he can glean from the game’s trendsetters.

“For us it is absolute gold. Not just to keep from insanity but the technical things.

"They have always been the best at the breakdown and while there are no new laws they are going to blow the laws,” said Dobson about the intricacies he is likely to fastidiously jot down.