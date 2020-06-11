Rugby

Stormers coach John Dobson drooling over Kiwi derbies

11 June 2020 - 07:00 By Liam Del Carme
The DHL Stormers coach John Dobson says he will be watching the New Zealand Super Rugby tournament with a notebook in hand.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

It is undoubtedly the most eagerly anticipated New Zealand derby ever. 

The prospect of the Highlanders hosting the Chiefs in sleepy Dunedin has everybody drooling, including Stormers coach John Dobson.

Super Rugby, which has been in limbo due to Covid-19 restrictions since the second week of March, returns under a much revised format with New Zealand’s franchises engaged in combat from Saturday.

Dobson is salivating, not just at the prospect of seeing live sport for his mental well-being, but what he can glean from the game’s trendsetters.

“For us it is absolute gold. Not just to keep from insanity but the technical things.

"They have always been the best at the breakdown and while there are no new laws they are going to blow the laws,” said Dobson about the intricacies he is likely to fastidiously jot down.

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux insists he's going nowhere

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux has denied reports linking him with a plum move to the World Rugby headquarters in Dublin‚ Ireland.
Sport
15 hours ago

The ruck, in particular, will command his attention. 

“What happens at the breakdown will be really interesting. People have to come through the gate, the stealer doesn’t have to survive the clean out and the carrier can’t misbehave too much on the ground.

"They are always the best at it. It does give us a bit of an advantage if we can start prepping watching that,” said Dobson.

In that regard South African franchises can do with all the help they can get.

Due to South Africa’s higher coronavirus infection rate, the country’s players will be well behind their Antipodean counterparts in returning to training and competition.

Here players still have to practice social distancing and Dobson fears they may not be properly conditioned for high intensity battle in the time available between getting the green light and the resumption of competition.

SA Rugby targeting August or even earlier to resume competitive action

SA Rugby chief executive officer Jurie Roux has said that they are targeting August or even earlier to resume competitive action.
Sport
1 day ago

“Whatever we are doing now isn’t reducing the six to eight weeks lead up for when we know we’re playing.

"At the moment there’s no contact, you can’t even pass a ball. The work we are doing now isn’t shortening our return to play.”

The frustrations at the Stormers are by no means unique. 

“I actually had a chat with Sean Evertitt at the Sharks and he said something similar,” said Dobson. 

“The players are pretty frustrated. There was a lot of optimism around returning in August and competition formats, but there is a very strong proviso to it.

"We have to wait before we get the go-ahead to start training. The reality is six to eight weeks build-up is needed. We aren’t allowed to get into groups of five yet.”

Why the best SA teams can do is watch New Zealand return to Super Rugby

While New Zealand joyfully braces itself for this weekend’s Super Rugby return on their shores‚ the best the South African teams can do is to watch.
Sport
16 hours ago

Injury will be a real risk and there is already evidence to suggest players are venturing into unknown territory. 

“We’ve already seen in the Bundesliga where the injuries they suffered were three times the normal number. Ideally you want a friendly two weeks before you play competition. 

"Say we are playing in August, we have a friendly in July and now we’re already in the middle of June.

"Even if we get the green light on Monday how do we get the guys ready for a friendly?” asked Dobson.

SA Rugby desperate to host the British and Irish Lions in South Africa next year

SA Rugby is desperate to host the British and Irish Lions here next year and have confirmed they are even prepared to move back the dates.
Sport
1 day ago

He holds similar fear for the Springboks should they form part of a revised Rugby Championship played in its entirety in a central hub, as has been suggested, in Australia.

“This is probably not for me to comment on but the Springboks would be a massive concern if they go into a bubble and quarantine.

"How are they possibly going to be ready to play a game when the other guys are (already) playing rugby. Then the injuries become a spectre.

“If you rope in other guys the competition’s meaning falls away, it is very tricky,” warned Dobson.

World Rugby unveils qualification format for 2023 World Cup

World Rugby has announced the qualification process for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France aimed at promoting a "genuine opportunity" for all unions, ...
Sport
2 days ago

England rugby player says he and coach Eddie Jones were racially abused while on tour in SA

On the eve of SA Rugby announcing ‘a dramatic gear change’ in its transformation progress‚ an England player revealed he and coach Eddie Jones were ...
Sport
18 hours ago

No limit on crowds at New Zealand Super Rugby, say organisers

Fans will be allowed in unrestricted numbers when Super Rugby resumes in New Zealand this weekend, organisers said on Monday, hailing the move as a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Cecil Afrika calls time on glittering Blitzboks career

Former World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year Cecil Afrika has called time on a glittering Blitzboks career that spanned twelve seasons.
Sport
2 days ago

