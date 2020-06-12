Rugby

Bulls tie down Cornal Hendricks in new contract

12 June 2020 - 11:55 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Cornal Hendricks celebrates after Jesse Kriel scored a try for the Vodacom Bulls during a Super Rugby match against the Cell C Sharks at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on March 30 2019.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Blue Bulls have announced that Springbok winger Cornal Hendricks has signed a new contract at Loftus.

By committing his immediate future to the Bulls‚ the 32-year-old will be one of the key players for the Pretoria side that is going through a rebuilding process under Jake White.

“Cornal offers the full package and is the epitome of what a world class wing should be. He has an amazing work rate and is one of the best finishers in the country.

“His approach and attitude to the game‚ his team and life in general‚ are an example for anybody. We are proud to have him pledge the next part of his rugby journey with us‚” said White‚ who is the director of rugby at the franchise.

The Bulls have been busy in the transfer market over the past few weeks with the acquisitions of experienced campaigners like Travis Ismaiel‚ Arno Botha‚ Gio Aplon‚ Marcel van der Merwe.

They have also shown faith in the highly promising talents of Walt Steenkamp‚ Johan Grobbelaar‚ Gerhard Steenekamp‚ Muller Uys and David Kriel.

The White shakeup has also seen the high profile departures of Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant to the Stormers in Cape Town and flyhalf Manie Libbok to the Sharks in Durban.

White has also boosted the coaching staff with Joey Mongalo as defence coach and Nolis Marais returning as breakdown specialist to work with forwards coach Russel Winter and Chris Rossouw‚ who works with the backs.

Elsewhere among the backroom staff Pine Pienaar has moved from his role as defence coach into a new role of technical advisor while former coach Pote Human has left the franchise.

