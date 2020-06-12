Rugby’s coronavirus-enforced hiatus gives the sport much time to reflect

Rugby’s coronavirus-enforced hiatus has given it much time to reflect and its laws are under review to make the game safer and more watchable once it returns in a more sustained way.

While there has been general caution about how to make the game safer, ideas around how to speed it up and make it more spectator friendly have emerged from every crack.

Some argue that the sport should get back to being a sport of evasion, rather than one of endless collisions.

Others focus on what should be tweaked to guarantee a fair contest.

“For me it’s the sending offs,” said Springbok Rugby World Cup winning flyhalf from 1995 Joel Stransky.

“For a team to have a red card changes the outcome of the game massively. Even a yellow card can do that. In 10 minutes, if the other team is clinical they can score three tries.