Springbok scrum-half Reinach signs for Montpellier

Livewire South African scrum-half Cobus Reinach, part of the Springbok squad that won last year's World Cup, has signed a three-year contract with Montpellier, the Top 14 club announced on Friday.

The 14-time capped Reinach, 30, joins Montpellier from English Premiership club Northampton and will team up at half-back with fellow Springbok Handre Pollard in France.

Fly-half Pollard touched down on the south coast after the World Cup, which saw South Africa beat England 32-12 in the final.

Reinach, who scored the fastest World Cup hat-trick in history as the Boks beat Canada 66-7 in Japan, will be battling for the starting number nine shirt with French international Benoit Paillaugue and Georgian Gela Aprasidze.

Montpellier were in eighth place in the Top 14 when the championship was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.