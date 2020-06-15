The Blue Bulls Company announce Wessel du Plessis as the new head of junior rugby

The Blue Bulls Company (BCCo) have announced Wessel du Plessis as the new head of junior rugby as Jake White's revitalisation plans continue at Loftus.

The 35-year-old former Grey College 1st XV coach represented the Free State Cheetahs at Under-20 and Sevens level before injuries curtailed his playing career and he turned to coaching.

Du Plessis said his desire is to make an immediate impact with the Bulls junior players in preparing them for the rigours of senior rugby.

“I’m passionate about helping young rugby players realise their potential and being able to do that within a professional environment such as the Vodacom Bulls is just the cherry on top‚” he said.