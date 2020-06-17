Rugby World Cup was always going to end in tears, says former Wallabies selector

Former Australia selector Michael O'Connor has said the Wallabies' Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan was doomed to failure due to confusion over coach Michael Cheika's game plan and appalling training standards within the playing group.

Australia lost to Wales in the group stage before exiting the World Cup in the quarter-finals with a 40-16 thrashing by England, their equal worst finish at the tournament.

O'Connor, who was recently released from his Rugby Australia contract due to financial constraints, was part of a selectors panel foisted upon former coach Cheika last year following a 2018 season in which the Wallabies won only four of 13 Tests.

The former dual code international told the Sydney Morning Herald a number of players were unconvinced by Cheika's attacking game plan.

"When you look back on it: what was it?" O’Connor said.