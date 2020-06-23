Springbok Sevens stalwart Rosko Specman joins the Cheetahs on a two-year deal

The jumping‚ swerving‚ always bustling Springbok Sevens stalwart Rosko Specman will be back on display in the jersey of the Cheetahs after he concluded a two-year contract with the franchise.

Specman‚ who played Super Rugby for the Cheetahs in 2017 and represented them in the Currie Cup in seven and the Pro14 in four matches‚ returns to the franchise after a stint at the Bulls.

Specman‚ who moved north because of a desire to continue playing Super Rugby and thus enhance his chances of becoming a Bok in the 15-man code‚ made an impression in Pretoria but his star dimmed with time.

Naturally Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie is delighted to welcome a player who is likely to revel in the team’s always hustling‚ attack minded style.