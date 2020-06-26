Farewell to Newlands, the grand old lady of SA sporting cathedrals

This year marks a final chapter in the history of Newlands, SA's oldest stadium: the Stormers and Western Province Rugby are moving to Cape Town Stadium next year, and on Saturday July 4 these teams will meet at the stadium to say goodbye.

“Ten years I’ve been here. I get goosebumps thinking about it,” Siya Kolisi told the Sunday Times in March this year, sitting on a wooden bench in the changing rooms below the stadium.

“It’s become my home,” said the loose forward who led the Springboks to victory at the Rugby World Cup last year and who also captains the Stormers. “I love playing here. You feel the atmosphere. You are so close to people they can almost touch you — that is very special.”

On July 4, the Stormers and WP players will light braai fires on the field to celebrate their Newlands memories. TimesLIVE will broadcast a live stream from the stadium with Bryan Habana, Elma Smit and Siv Ngesi — and our readers could be on screen too, or win other prizes, thanks to the BrightRock and TimesLIVE “Light a Fire for Newlands” competition.