The verdict in the doping case of former Springboks hooker Mahlatse “Chiliboy” Ralepelle will be announced this week‚ SA Institute for Drug Free Sport (Saids) chief executive Khalid Galant has confirmed.

The 32-year old Ralepelle‚ who had two positive drug tests in 2010 and 2014‚ was tested in a random check by Saids last year at the Sharks and tested positive for the banned substance Zeranol.

“I have an email and I am going to be issuing a statement this week after the athlete has been informed.

"Yes‚ the decision on the outcome of the Chilliboy Ralepelle case will be this week‚” Galant told TimesLIVE.