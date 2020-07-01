The rugby career of former Springbok hooker Mahlatse “Chiliboy” Ralepelle is all but over after he was handed a heavy and long eight-year doping ban by the SA Institute for Drug Free Sport (Saids).

In a detailed statement issued on Wednesday morning‚ Saids said the Independent Doping Tribunal Panel handed down its decision in two parts this week on the doping charge against Ralepelle.

“The player tested positive for the banned anabolic agent‚ Zeranol‚ during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019.