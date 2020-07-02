'Let Rennie be boss, not Johnson' says ex-Wallabies coach Cheika

Michael Cheika on Thursday called on Australia's director of rugby Scott Johnson to take a back seat and trust new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie to "be the boss".

Cheika, who quit as Australian coach in October after their Rugby World Cup quarter-final exit against England, had his powers curtailed in late 2018 when Johnson was appointed above him following a horror run of results.

Rugby Australia also established a three-man selection panel of Cheika, Johnson and the now-departed Michael O'Connor.

It had previously been left to Cheika alone to make the decisions and it did not sit well with him, admitting as much in an Instagram video with former great David Campese.