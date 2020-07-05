Barrett gets Hurricanes off the mark in Super Rugby as Gatland’s Chiefs struggle

Jordie Barrett highlighted a fine performance on his return from injury with a booming 60-metre penalty as he led the Hurricanes to a first win in Super Rugby Aotearoa, 25-18 over the Chiefs in Hamilton on Sunday.

It was a morale-boosting victory for the ‘Canes in New Zealand’s revived Super Rugby competition even though they finished with only 14 players after Scott Scrafton was shown a red card after receiving two yellows.

But it added to a disappointing return to New Zealand for the Waikato-born and former Wales coach Warren Gatland as his side slumped to a fourth loss.

In a much-improved second half for the Chiefs they improved from a 20-3 deficit at the turn to be one converted try from drawing level, and Hurricanes skipper TJ Perenara was relieved to hear the final whistle.