WATCH | Stormers fire up Newlands: Kolisi, Krige, Kolbe and many more

BrightRock and the DHL Stormers have celebrating SA's oldest stadium and we have all the highlights right here

06 July 2020 - 06:00
On Saturday July 4, BrightRock brought the fire to DHL Newlands in Cape Town in a special live-streamed broadcast with the DHL Stormers, hosted by Bryan Habana, Elma Smit and Siv Ngesi.

DHL Newlands is SA’s oldest stadium, having hosted its first game in 1890. The opening match of the 1995 Rugby World Cup tournament was played there.

But even if you missed the live broadcast of "Light a Fire for DHL Newlands", you can still enjoy the highlights of the show above.

Watch and see some favourite memories and stories shared by the likes of Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe, Robbie Fleck, Gert Smal, John Dobson, Siyabonga "Scarra" Ntubeni, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff, Corné Krige, Jean de Villiers and Breyton Paulse – as well as some special DHL Stormers fans.

Play the bounce. Play the moment. Love change.

Spice up your life with Weber's perfect braai seasoning pair.
Image: Weber

Winning with Weber

Thanks to TimesLIVE, fans who watched the live broadcast stood a chance to win a Weber 57cm Compact Kettle Charcoal Braai or one of 10 flavourful Weber spice gift sets just by tuning in to watch.

Want an extra chance to win before July 17?

For an extra chance to win a Weber 57cm Compact Kettle Charcoal Braai, click here to enter the draw on the Weber website too. Entries there are open till July 17!

Weber has a full line of flavours to fire up the best-tasting grilled meals with seasonings, sauces, rubs and marinades. You can also get the most out of your grilling with these tips from the Weber grill masters.

In each Weber spice sets you'll find a 1kg Kalahari desert salt grinder; a 500g Madagascar black pepper grinder; a 950g rosemary and garlic grinder; a 700g Karoo chop spice jar; a 650g Portuguese chicken spice jar; an “Authentic Steakhouse Spice” jar; and a 700g flame-grilled veggie spice jar.

Winners chosen on Saturday's live-stream will be announced soon.

Bryan Habana shares some of his Newlands memories. 

