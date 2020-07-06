WATCH | Stormers fire up Newlands: Kolisi, Krige, Kolbe and many more
BrightRock and the DHL Stormers have celebrating SA's oldest stadium and we have all the highlights right here
On Saturday July 4, BrightRock brought the fire to DHL Newlands in Cape Town in a special live-streamed broadcast with the DHL Stormers, hosted by Bryan Habana, Elma Smit and Siv Ngesi.
DHL Newlands is SA’s oldest stadium, having hosted its first game in 1890. The opening match of the 1995 Rugby World Cup tournament was played there.
But even if you missed the live broadcast of "Light a Fire for DHL Newlands", you can still enjoy the highlights of the show above.
Watch and see some favourite memories and stories shared by the likes of Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe, Robbie Fleck, Gert Smal, John Dobson, Siyabonga "Scarra" Ntubeni, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff, Corné Krige, Jean de Villiers and Breyton Paulse – as well as some special DHL Stormers fans.
Bryan Habana shares some of his Newlands memories.