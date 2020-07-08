Rugby

Siya Kolisi biography will hit shelves in 2021: what you need to know

08 July 2020 - 11:14 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A biography on Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, will be published in 2021.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

A book about the “most influential person in rugby”, Siya Kolisi, is set to hit shelves next year.

On Tuesday, the Springbok captain confirmed the book deal on Twitter, saying he was “excited about this one".

Here is what you need to know.

Biography

The book will be published by HarperCollins after the publishing company landed the rights to shared the life story of the 2019 World Cup-winning Springbok captain.

In a statement, the publisher confirmed that executive publisher Oli Malcolm bought all language rights from Kelly Hogarth at Roc Nation Sports, supported by Rory Scarfe at The Blair Partnership.

The book will be written with the British novelist Boris Starling.

No working title yet

According to HarperCollins, the book currently does not have a title. It will be published next year, ahead of the Lions tour to SA in 2021.

The publisher said Kolisi's life story will tell the extraordinary tale of a boy from an impoverished township in the Eastern Cape who went on to guide the Springboks to their first World Cup final in 12 years and lift Rugby Union’s greatest prize.

“Born to teenage parents, Kolisi was raised by his grandmother after the death of his mother when he was just 15. Aged 12 he won a rugby scholarship to a prestigious local school, despite speaking no English on arrival.

"A decade later Kolisi led his team to victory on the world stage in one of the most inspirational success stories in the sport’s history. Kolisi’s story is one of stoicism, unification and self-belief,” said the publisher.

'Many parts of my story still untold'

Kolisi said the book will reveal more details about his life, and he hopes it will inspire and motivate anyone who has faced adversity.

“It was so important for me that my story was told from my own account and with the right publishing group. I’m thrilled to partner with HarperCollins on a creative project that we can both be proud of.”

Malcolm said: “It is an immense personal and professional privilege to be working on this publication. Siya Kolisi has not simply won a Rugby World Cup, but proved to future generations that anything is possible,” he said.

