Siya Kolisi biography will hit shelves in 2021: what you need to know

A book about the “most influential person in rugby”, Siya Kolisi, is set to hit shelves next year.

On Tuesday, the Springbok captain confirmed the book deal on Twitter, saying he was “excited about this one".

Here is what you need to know.

Biography

The book will be published by HarperCollins after the publishing company landed the rights to shared the life story of the 2019 World Cup-winning Springbok captain.

In a statement, the publisher confirmed that executive publisher Oli Malcolm bought all language rights from Kelly Hogarth at Roc Nation Sports, supported by Rory Scarfe at The Blair Partnership.

The book will be written with the British novelist Boris Starling.

No working title yet

According to HarperCollins, the book currently does not have a title. It will be published next year, ahead of the Lions tour to SA in 2021.

The publisher said Kolisi's life story will tell the extraordinary tale of a boy from an impoverished township in the Eastern Cape who went on to guide the Springboks to their first World Cup final in 12 years and lift Rugby Union’s greatest prize.

“Born to teenage parents, Kolisi was raised by his grandmother after the death of his mother when he was just 15. Aged 12 he won a rugby scholarship to a prestigious local school, despite speaking no English on arrival.

"A decade later Kolisi led his team to victory on the world stage in one of the most inspirational success stories in the sport’s history. Kolisi’s story is one of stoicism, unification and self-belief,” said the publisher.