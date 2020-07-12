Life after Covid-19: Naas Botha and Swys de Bruin offer their views on what rugby needs to do

Now more than ever rugby’s lawmakers have the responsibility to make the game more attractive‚ argue former Springbok captain Naas Botha and ex Lions coach Swys de Bruin.

With the game mostly in limbo‚ the two say rugby has the opportunity to look within and do everything it can to attract eyeballs when it fully emerges from its Covid-19-induced hiatus.

“I like any law change that is going to make for quicker ball with which to attack.

"With respect‚ I don’t like it when defence-minded teams run the show in the way they have‚” said De Bruin.

The coach pointed to developments in Australia where the game has restarted with some useful law variations that have helped speed it up.