Blue Bulls bid farewell to Burger Odendaal after his shock departure to the Lions

The Blue Bulls have bid farewell to former captain and center Burger Odendaal after his shock departure to the Lions.

The 27-year-old Odendaal‚ who captained the Bulls earlier this year in Super Rugby before the competition was suspended‚ leaves Loftus at a time where Director of Rugby Jake White has been busy rebuilding the team behind the scenes.

White thanked Odendaal for his contribution and wished him well.

“Burger has poured a lot of himself into the Bulls family over many years and for that we are eternally grateful. He is a great guy that has had an impact on many players at Loftus‚ and I have no doubt that he will do really well at the Lions.

"We sincerely wish him all of the best with his career going forward‚” said White.

In his parting shot Odendaal thanked the players and fans who have embraced him for the past nine years in Pretoria.

“It is with a heavy heart that I bid farewell to the Bulls family‚" he said.

"It was an honor to call Loftus home for the last nine years and I want to thank each and every one who had an influence or part to play in my journey. I will cherish the good memories and hope that I have made lifelong friendships. All the best‚ stay safe.”

Odendaal started his professional career at Loftus in 2012 and made his debut in the Vodacom Cup a little before turning 20.

He is also one of the few current players to have surpassed the 50-cap mark in both Super Rugby and the Currie Cup.