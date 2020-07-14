Former Western Province and Stormers centre EW Viljoen is the latest player to add his name to the list of acquisitions made by the Lions.

Viljoen joins former Bulls captain Burger Odendaal and returning tighthead prop Ruan Dreyer who have opted to continue their career at Ellis Park.

Viljoen‚ who joined Leicester Tigers last year‚ is another midfield acquisition in a field that appears to be increasingly crowded at the Lions.

They now have Odendaal‚ Wandisile Simelane‚ Duncan Matthews‚ Dan Kriel and Manuel Ras all vying for a spot in the centres.