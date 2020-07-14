Western Province and the Lions confirm positive Covid-19 cases
Western Province and the Lions have both had to isolate players and staff over the last few days following positive Covid-19 tests.
At the Lions one player and a management member tested positive according their team doctor‚ while at Western Province a yet to be capped Stormers player and an Under-19 player have had to isolate for the same reason.
The Stormers said in a statement a squad member tested positive for Covid-19 following an extensive testing procedure involving all players and management last week.
“As part of the return-to-training protocol‚ all contracted players and team management members underwent Covid-19 tests on Thursday‚ with just two cases returning positive results.
“The two asymptomatic players - an U21 player and an uncapped Stormers squad member - have been duly isolated and will both be monitored appropriately‚” the franchise said in a statement.
The fact that only two people tested positive from a large sample size is testament to the diligence the franchise has exercised in their adherence to coronavirus protocols.
“It is extremely encouraging that only two people out of 120 in total have returned positive results‚” said team physician Dr Jason Suter.
“We have enforced very strict protocols and it is fantastic to see that our players and management are taking this virus seriously.
“We would like to thank the Gift of the Givers for the professional way their mobile testing unit handled the process last week‚ in what were some atrocious weather conditions.
“The players affected have been counselled and will be carefully monitored and we are hopeful that they will soon be added to the growing number of recoveries in South Africa‚” he said.
Meanwhile at the Lions one player and a management member tested positive and have been put into isolation.
Two staff members also tested positive.
The Lions have stressed that they have been following SA Rugby’s Covid operational plan and that none of the players and staff members tested are ‘acutely ill’.