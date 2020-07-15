A group of black rugby coaches and former players‚ including those with a Springbok affiliation‚ have thrown their weight behind the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

The group‚ which includes several former international and provincial players‚ said in a statement although SA Rugby made big strides to ensure playing squads are representative at national level‚ the uninterrupted exclusion of black head coaches and top administrators persists.

The group was galvanised following the fall out from international cricketer Lungi Ngidi’s expression of support for the BLM movement.

It includes Peter de Villiers‚ Ashwin Willemse‚ Adrian Jacobs‚ Wayne Julies‚ Vuyo Zangqa‚ Kaya Malotana and Paul Treu.

“The negative response to the comments from Lungi Ngidi identified the fault lines within cricket and society. Current and former Protea players publicly supported his views on this matter‚” they said in the statement.