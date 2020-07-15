Rugby

Black rugby coaches and former players throw their weight behind Black Lives Matter and Lungi Ngidi

15 July 2020 - 18:06 By Liam Del Carme
Peter de Villiers is part of the group.
Peter de Villiers is part of the group.
Image: Duif Du Toit / Gallo Images / Getty Images

A group of black rugby coaches and former players‚ including those with a Springbok affiliation‚ have thrown their weight behind the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

The group‚ which includes several former international and provincial players‚ said in a statement although SA Rugby made big strides to ensure playing squads are representative at national level‚ the uninterrupted exclusion of black head coaches and top administrators persists.

The group was galvanised following the fall out from international cricketer Lungi Ngidi’s expression of support for the BLM movement.

It includes Peter de Villiers‚ Ashwin Willemse‚ Adrian Jacobs‚ Wayne Julies‚ Vuyo Zangqa‚ Kaya Malotana and Paul Treu.

“The negative response to the comments from Lungi Ngidi identified the fault lines within cricket and society. Current and former Protea players publicly supported his views on this matter‚” they said in the statement.

They called me a monkey: ex-player claims shocking racism in SA cricket

Former SA fast bowler Ethy Mbhalati has lifted the lid on allegations of institutionalised racism at Northerns Cricket Union.
News
12 hours ago

While there has been wide global support for the BLM movement‚ the group pointed to SA Rugby’s silence on the matter.

“Since the global outcry for ‘Black Lives Matter’ and the movement’s continuous fight against racism and inequality‚ rugby administrators in South Africa have remained mum on this topic.”

The group expressed concern that the higher echelons of the game remained the preserve of white men.

“Most rugby unions in South Africa will quickly play the numbers game that coaching structures and administrators are indeed well represented at all levels‚ but it is at senior and strategic level where ‘job reservation’ continues.

"It is here that most positions are reserved for their white counterparts.

"Black coaches‚ administrators and service providers continue to be excluded as head coaches‚ Directors of Rugby‚ High Performance Managers‚ CEO’s or providers of professional expertise.”

Northerns Cricket Union reach out to Ethy Mbhalati after his explosive allegations of racism at the side

A day after Ethy Mbhalati's explosive allegations of institutionalised racism at SuperSport Park‚ the Northerns Cricket Union (NCU) and the Titans ...
Sport
4 hours ago

In the media release the group also noted:

“100% exclusion of black Head Coaches at Springbok‚ SA U20‚ Pro14‚ Super Rugby and Premier Currie Cup; 100% exclusion of black CEOs; 100% exclusion of blacks as High Performance Managers.”

The group addressed the question of why active players and coaches don’t speak out at the injustices perpetuated in the sport.

“The answer is quite simple‚ those with the courage to speak out are marginalised and forced to seek employment outside rugby or sport.

"It is this fear of losing employment and being left without a plan B that is making the number of people on this list a little less than anticipated.

“We can no longer live in fear and our inner voices won’t be silenced any more.

"From the time of colonialism‚ into apartheid there has been uninterrupted “white” control of the top coaching and administrative posts.

Six people involved in Saturday’s 3TeamCriket match in Centurion test positive for Covid-19

Six people involved in Saturday’s 3TeamCriket match in Centurion have tested positive for Covid-19‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed on ...
Sport
22 hours ago

"This inequality must stop and the victimisation of critical voices must end.

“In this month where we celebrate Nelson Mandela‚ let us recommit to the ideals that he stood for and end inequality in sport and oppose racism wherever it exists.

"As former players and coaches in South Africa‚ we stand in solidarity with Lungi Ngidi‚ the BLM Movement and calls for equality in rugby.”

The statement was signed by: Mac Masina‚ John Williams‚ Ashwin Willemse‚ Adrian Jacobs‚ Wayne Julies‚ Vuyo Zangqa‚ Peter de Villiers‚ Thando Manana‚ Labeeb levy‚ Jonathan Mokuena‚ Paul Treu‚ David Manuel‚ Hilton Lobberts‚ Danwel Demas‚ Gary Boshoff‚ Deon Carelse‚ Nirven Arendse‚ Norman Jordaan‚ Eddie Fredericks‚ Johan Mettler‚ Wilbur Kraak‚ Anvor Schooney‚ Aschin Klein‚ Bronson Weir‚ Reginald Nutt‚ Chumani Booi‚ JP Kellerman‚ Jearus Nicholas‚ Carlos Katywa‚ Saaid Blake‚ Darryl Coeries‚ David Hendricks‚ Sino Ganto‚ Brendal Brandt‚ Sammy Horne‚ John Booysen‚ Travor Pieterse‚ Wylie Seroot‚ Tiger Mangweni‚ Denzil Frans‚ Neil Papier‚ Jerome Pietersen‚ Nazeem Adams‚ Warren Petersen‚ David Maidza‚ Therlow Pietersen‚ Kaya Malotana‚ Kabamba Floors‚ Chris October.

MORE:

Super Rugby Australia opens with a whimper rather than a bang

The return of Western Force and a slew of rule changes to speed up play had raised hopes that Super Rugby Australia might deliver entertainment for ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bok Cheslin Kolbe follows in captain Siya Kolisi’s footsteps and joins Jay-Z's company

Exciting Springbok utility back Cheslin Kolbe has followed in captain Siya Kolisi’s footsteps and joined the stellar sports agency Roc Nation.
Sport
7 hours ago

Ex-Proteas‚ domestic players and coaches rally behind Ngidi: 'Can there be equal treatment‚ please?'

A group of former Proteas‚ domestic players and coaches have come together in support of paceman Lungi Ngidi after his stance on the Black Lives ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Ex-South Africa ‘A’ fast bowler Ethy Mbhalati lifts the lid on ... Cricket
  2. Why Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is in agreement with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza Soccer
  3. 'Not once did he say other people or other lives don’t matter': Vincent Barnes ... Cricket
  4. OPINION | Why Cricket SA may need to brace themselves for uncomfortable truths ... Cricket
  5. PSL chairman Khoza warns there are no guarantees clubs will receive grants at ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X