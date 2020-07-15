Rugby

The window of opportunity for the Springboks to play this year is fast receding

15 July 2020 - 16:55 By Liam Del Carme
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is presented the Webb Ellis Cup by Japan's Crown Prince Akishino.
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is presented the Webb Ellis Cup by Japan's Crown Prince Akishino.
Image: Springboks/Twitter

With Test rugby still frozen due to restrictions imposed on it by the Covid-19 pandemic‚ the window of opportunity for the Springboks to play this year is fast receding.

They certainly won’t be able to meet all their international engagements scheduled for this year with potentially more than half of their 13-match roster now highly unlikely to be played.

Their Tests against Scotland and Georgia were supposed to be played this month‚ while their four-match end of year tour is very much in jeopardy with European teams very much in the market for more bankable alternatives in the November window.

The jewel in the crown remains the Rugby Championship and even there some creative thinking will have to be applied if that much needed revenue stream is to be accessed fruitfully by the countries that make up the Sanzaar alliance.

SA Rugby considering a State of Origin three-match series for later this year?

So desperate are they to see their top players play to a television audience that SA Rugby are reportedly considering a State of Origin three-match ...
Sport
1 day ago

Should the tournament be scrapped‚ it would have grave financial implications for SA Rugby but curiously‚ for the moment at least‚ it may be in the interest of the Springboks to stay out of harm’s way.

The reigning Rugby World Cup champions would be ill-prepared for combat against the All Blacks should the foes meet in the next two to three months.

South African rugby has had to yield to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions and its top players will be some way off the pace if they were to run into the Kiwis any time soon.

New Zealand’s top players‚ by contrast‚ have been at it for the last month in their Super Rugby Aotearoa and their teams have by and large hit the deck running in the highly competitive competition.

Their five Super Rugby franchises have displayed great skill‚ while operating at lung busting intensity.

Super Rugby Australia opens with a whimper rather than a bang

The return of Western Force and a slew of rule changes to speed up play had raised hopes that Super Rugby Australia might deliver entertainment for ...
Sport
2 days ago

The tournament has captured the imagination of not just the New Zealand viewing public who have attended the matches in droves‚ but it has also been the envy of the rugby-watching community beyond the country’s borders.

The sight of their teams trying to run each other off their feet hasn’t just resonated with the game’s rank and file‚ but has stirred the emotions of everyone desperate to see the shackles of the Covid-19 pandemic loosened.

Apart from being able to forge greater fitness and cohesion‚ the Kiwis have also had the jump on the rest of the field by operating under the slightly revised law interpretations‚ especially at the ruck‚ that requires some getting used to.

The competition will run its course before the All Blacks will be in action and if that happens to be in the Rugby Championship‚ then the other entrants had better watch out.

All Black World Cup winner Kahui 'excited' to join Western Force

World Cup-winning former All Black Richard Kahui signed for Super Rugby AU club Western Force on Tuesday, saying the move had reignited his love of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Australia have‚ of course‚ launched their own Super Rugby AU but they are several weeks behind the Kiwis in their match day activity.

At least though‚ they are up and running which is something South Africa and Argentina‚ the other two teams in the Rugby Championship will not be able to say for the foreseeable future.

Even if by some miracle the Springboks next week get the green to resume heavy training‚ they are unlikely to see match day combat for at least two and half months.

Moreover‚ it is by no means guaranteed that Bok coach Jacques Nienaber will have access to the players who earn a living abroad‚ outside the existing Test windows.

As much as their adoring fans want to see the World Cup holders in action‚ it is perhaps in the Boks’ best interest that they engage their greatest foes at a more suitable time.

MORE:

Bok Cheslin Kolbe follows in captain Siya Kolisi’s footsteps and joins Jay-Z's company

Exciting Springbok utility back Cheslin Kolbe has followed in captain Siya Kolisi’s footsteps and joined the stellar sports agency Roc Nation.
Sport
7 hours ago

Former Western Province and Stormers centre EW Viljoen joins the Lions

Former Western Province and Stormers centre EW Viljoen is the latest player to add his name to the list of acquisitions made by the Lions.
Sport
1 day ago

Blue Bulls bid farewell to Burger Odendaal after his shock departure to the Lions

The Blue Bulls have bid farewell to former captain and center Burger Odendaal after his shock departure to the Lions.
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Ex-South Africa ‘A’ fast bowler Ethy Mbhalati lifts the lid on ... Cricket
  2. Why Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is in agreement with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza Soccer
  3. 'Not once did he say other people or other lives don’t matter': Vincent Barnes ... Cricket
  4. OPINION | Why Cricket SA may need to brace themselves for uncomfortable truths ... Cricket
  5. PSL chairman Khoza warns there are no guarantees clubs will receive grants at ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X