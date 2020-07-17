Rugby

SA Rugby return to non-contact training

17 July 2020 - 15:54 By Liam Del Carme
Ruhan Nel scored a try after the hooter to stun the Lions in Johannesburg.
Ruhan Nel scored a try after the hooter to stun the Lions in Johannesburg.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Having returned only 11 asymptomatic positive cases from 383 tests SA Rugby feels the environment they have created is safe enough to give the professional teams under their aegis the green light to return to non-contact training on Monday.

“The confirmation followed several weeks of preparation and consultation with government‚ all provincial unions to ensure compliance with regulation and to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection‚” SA Rugby said in a statement.

Eight teams will resume training with a view to competing in domestic competitions that are being modelled by SA Rugby and member unions to be accommodated into the remainder of the year.

The eight teams are: the Bulls‚ the Lions‚ the Sharks‚ the Stormers‚ Southern Kings‚ the Cheetahs‚ Griquas and the Pumas. Due to the economic impact of the pandemic on the sport‚ the remaining professional teams will remain in lockdown.

They have had 11 positive asymptomatic cases from five unions including Western Province and the Lions.

“SA Rugby have stressed to the playing community that while we can put interventions in place at training to mitigate the risk of the transmission of the virus‚ we do rely on the players and management to keep their social bubbles small and to strictly adhere to the government's rules and guidelines of social distancing and hygiene when they get home‚” said SA Rugby’s head of medical Clint Readnead.

New Zealand plan to dump South Africa, Argentina from Super Rugby

New Zealand Rugby revealed plans Friday to cull South African teams and Argentina's Jaguares from Super Rugby next year, in what would be a ruthless ...
Sport
8 hours ago

In the statement SA Rugby said that they continued to work with all stakeholders on the prospects of a return to play for the Springboks at some point this year.

“This is an important first step back to playing‚ and we have taken it carefully to ensure full compliance and having thoroughly interrogated the regulations with government‚” said Jurie Roux‚ SA Rugby Chief executive.

“Contact training will not be permitted for the moment but the players will be allowed back onto the field with a rugby ball and back into the gym – while observing strict protocols in both areas – which comes as a great relief to the sport.”

Roux said that all players and management teams were being screened before Monday’s return and that training venues had been prepared to conform to the new protocols.

Several competition formats with various start dates featuring eight teams had been modelled for the return to competitive play‚ as it was highly unlikely that air corridors would be opened to allow international travel.

Roux said the only teams expected to appear in 2020 were the eight professional teams and those that fielded under-21 teams. All other competitions as well as club rugby were cancelled.

OPINION | A storm is building in intensity in the shadow of Table Mountain and its full might may soon be unleashed

The Cape has been and continues to be lashed by storms.
Sport
2 weeks ago

“The risk associated with a mass return to train and play has been highlighted by government and the timelines and practicalities are such that it is unrealistic that there will be a general return to play this year‚” said Roux.

“Therefore the members of the CovCom [the standing committee of member unions and experts which has been managing rugby’s response to the pandemic] opted to formally confirm that the only rugby to take place under their jurisdiction this year would feature the eight senior teams.”

Roux added that schools’ rugby did not fall under SA Rugby’s jurisdiction and any decisions in that regard would be handled by the Department of Basic Education.

Most read

  1. Why Sundowns or Pirates might go to the 2020-21 Champions League‚ even if ... Soccer
  2. How racism in SA cricket forced Mpho Selowa to take up Uganda nationality Cricket
  3. Why Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is in agreement with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza Soccer
  4. Black rugby coaches and former players throw their weight behind Black Lives ... Rugby
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Ex-South Africa ‘A’ fast bowler Ethy Mbhalati lifts the lid on ... Cricket

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban

Related articles

  1. After Super Rugby’s death knell‚ South Africa looks north Rugby
  2. New Zealand plan to dump South Africa, Argentina from Super Rugby Rugby
  3. New Zealand to host 2020 Rugby Championship under Sanzaar plan Rugby
  4. Black rugby coaches and former players throw their weight behind Black Lives ... Rugby
  5. The window of opportunity for the Springboks to play this year is fast receding Rugby
  6. SA Rugby considering a State of Origin three-match series for later this year? Rugby
X