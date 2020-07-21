Rugby

John Smit on that Siya Kolisi video: Your leadership can make more understand

"Well done - onward and upward, my captain!”

21 July 2020 - 06:45 By Jessica Levitt
Siya Kolisi's remarks have been applauded by many.
Siya Kolisi's remarks have been applauded by many.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Former Springbok captain John Smit has publicly thanked current Bok captain Siya Kolisi for speaking about his experience of racism and the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement on the sports field.

In a heartfelt post on Sunday, Kolisi spoke about how growing up he never felt his life mattered. He described how when he started playing professional rugby, a lot of the calls in the game were in Afrikaans, a language he was not fluent in.

Kolisi said he did not have the courage to ask for the calls to be in English so he could understand. He said it was only when former coach Rassie Erasmus joined the team that open conversations about race started to occur.

'I will speak, even if it costs me my place': Siya Kolisi adds his voice to Black Lives Matter

Siya Kolisi says black lives matter on and off the sporting field.
Sport
1 day ago

His post had more than 120,000 views at the time of publishing this article, and hundreds of people praising him and his journey.

Smit was one of the first people to comment, saying that nobody could explain the BLM movement better than Kolisi.

“I don’t say anyone can tell it better than that Siya. As a young child, you didn’t feel you mattered and through many challenges have become a man that matters to so many and your leadership can make many more understand, which indeed will make us stronger together. Well done - onward and upward, my captain!” he wrote.

READ MORE:

Five black sportsmen in SA share their stories of racism in sport

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi set in motion the conversation around Black Lives Matter in sport in SA. Other sports stars, old and new, have since come ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Rachel Kolisi's response to 'all lives matter' comment on Siya's post is gold

His post has been applauded, but the "all lives matter" argument was again thrown in.
Sport
1 day ago

Black Lives Matter takes centre stage as cricket returns in Solidarity Cup

The Black Lives Matter movement took centre-stage at the 3TeamCricket tournament for the Solidarity Cup that was deservedly won by the AB de ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I will speak, even if it costs me my place': Siya Kolisi adds his voice to ... Rugby
  2. Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies Rugby
  3. Lucky Maselesele: 'I was the first player to test positive for cocaine in SA ... Soccer
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns getting 'lots of injuries' in training‚ says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  5. CSA needs to deal decisively with inequalities Sport

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X