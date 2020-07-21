Kaunda Ntunja's wife: 'I carry your heart with me'

“Many knew Kaunda Ntunja the man, but I was granted the privilege of knowing you as Kaunda, my soul mate, for the past 10 years.”

That's the heartbreaking message rugby commentator Kaunda Ntjuna's wife posted on Twitter one day after he died. Ntjuna, known for his poetic use of isiXhosa while commentating, has been hailed for uniting his love of rugby and isiXhosa on one platform.

His sister confirmed he died in East London on Monday.

His death has rocked the sports world, with tributes pouring in for the much-loved commentator.

It was the tribute from his wife, Aviwe, that really struck a chord.