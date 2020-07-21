RIP Kaunda Ntunja — the man who united rugby and isiXhosa

“He elevated isiXhosa to greater heights in sports broadcasting. Your voice is mute but your legend remains.”

These are the words of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, who paid tribute to rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja after his death on Monday.

Ntunja died at age 38 in East London, and the cause of his death is yet to be revealed. His sister, Tando, shared the news on social media.

“It is with deep sadness that I confirm the passing of our beloved brother Kaunda Ntunja, earlier today in East London, Eastern Cape,” she said.

“As you can imagine, we still trying to make sense of this tragic news and we ask for your love, care and discretion as we prepare to lay my big brother to rest.”