WATCH | This Kaunda Ntunja moment with Siya Kolisi will give you all the damn feels

As tributes continue to pour in for loved rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja, one of his most famous monologues has resurfaced, giving fans of the game and of Ntunja all the feels.

It was 2018 and Ntunja introduced Siya Kolisi as the captain for his first Test at Ellis Park in a match against England.

Famous for his dynamic introductions, Ntunja regaled the audience in isiXhosa on how Kolisi was raised by his grandmother in a township.

"On 16 June 1991, a baby was born in the Kolisi household in Zwide, Port Elizabeth. This baby was not raised by his father or his mother. This baby was raised by his grandmother and he was given the name Siyamthanda (we love him). Because despite being born into great difficulty and poverty, he was loved a lot. "

Ntunja, 38, died in East London.

“As you can imagine‚ we still trying to make sense of this tragic news and we ask for your love‚ care and discretion as we prepare to lay my big brother to rest,” said his sister Tando.

Many have praised Ntunja for his elaborate use of isiXhosa in a sport that he dearly loved.