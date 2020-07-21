Rugby

WATCH | This Kaunda Ntunja moment with Siya Kolisi will give you all the damn feels

21 July 2020 - 11:28 By Jessica Levitt
Kaunda Ntunja died on Monday.
Kaunda Ntunja died on Monday.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

As tributes continue to pour in for loved rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja, one of his most famous monologues has resurfaced, giving fans of the game and of Ntunja all the feels.

It was 2018 and Ntunja introduced Siya Kolisi as the captain for his first Test at Ellis Park in a match against England.

Famous for his dynamic introductions, Ntunja regaled the audience in isiXhosa on how Kolisi was raised by his grandmother in a township.

"On 16 June 1991, a baby was born in the Kolisi household in Zwide, Port Elizabeth. This baby was not raised by his father or his mother. This baby was raised by his grandmother and he was given the name Siyamthanda (we love him). Because despite being born into great difficulty and poverty, he was loved a lot. "

Ntunja, 38, died in East London.

“As you can imagine‚ we still trying to make sense of this tragic news and we ask for your love‚ care and discretion as we prepare to lay my big brother to rest,” said his sister Tando.

Many have praised Ntunja for his elaborate use of isiXhosa in a sport that he dearly loved.

You can watch the English translation of the monologue here.

MORE

RIP Kaunda Ntunja — the man who united rugby and isiXhosa

Kaunda Ntunja died on Monday, aged 38.
Sport
1 hour ago

Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies

The family of much loved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja has confirmed that he has died at the age of 38.
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'I will speak, even if it costs me my place': Siya Kolisi adds his voice to ... Rugby
  2. Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies Rugby
  3. Lucky Maselesele: 'I was the first player to test positive for cocaine in SA ... Soccer
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns getting 'lots of injuries' in training‚ says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  5. CSA needs to deal decisively with inequalities Sport

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X