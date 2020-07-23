Ex-Springboks and an Olympic gold medallist back the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings

A group of respected former Springboks and an Olympic gold medallist have thrown their weight behind the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings’ continued participation in the Pro14 competition.

The group felt compelled to do so in the wake of reports suggesting that the two teams would be sacrificed for the inclusion of the Bulls‚ the Lions‚ the Sharks and the Stormers in an expanded Pro14 competition from next year.

That quartet can no longer participate in Super Rugby after New Zealand rugby bosses signalled their intention to play a tournament that excludes South African and Argentinian participation from next year.

The Cheetahs and the Kings have been playing in the Pro14 since the 2017/18 season but they may face the chop for the more fancied South African franchises.