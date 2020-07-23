World Rugby dismisses claims election 'manipulated'

Rugby's governing body defended its election processes on Thursday after a report accused it of allowing backroom deals in the vote for a new chairman and said it had ignored corruption in the Pacific.

The report, from lobby group Pacific Rugby Player Welfare, called for an independent review of the May election, when incumbent World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont of England defeated Argentina's pro-reform candidate Agustin Pichot.

It cited media reports saying the French rugby union, which backed Beaumont, offered Fiji preferential treatment in return for its vote.

"PRPW submits this alleged agreement may amount to bribery and that it suggests that the election was deliberately manipulated," it said.

World Rugby dismissed the claims as "unsubstantiated and erroneous".