A date is yet to be firmed up but the Stormers will play Saracens‚ the dominating force on the European club scene over the last decade‚ in London next year.

The fixture is scheduled to take place at the impressive Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the two teams‚ the hosting Premiership football team and the Rugby Football Union said to be working closely with other stakeholders to confirm the details in line with evolving Covid-19 safety protocols.

Stormers head coach John Dobson said that the trip to London would provide an ideal test for his squad against the reigning European Champions.

“Saracens are one of the top club teams in the world and renowned for their innovation and forward-thinking on and off the pitch‚ which this match is another good example of‚” he said in a statement.

“This trip would give our players the chance to test themselves against a quality team in a world-class venue‚ so we are very much looking forward to being a part of this.”

Saracens‚ the European Champions Cup winners in 2016‚ 2017 and 2019‚ are the current Premiership title-holders but their success has invited scrutiny. They were handed a 35-point deduction and slapped a £5.3-million (R113m) fine for breaching salary cap regulations the previous two seasons. They have been relegated from the Premiership.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall believes the game against the Stormers is another opportunity for the club to showcase their organisational and pulling power.

“We have a history of filling big stadiums in London for big games and we have also enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with the Stormers and Western Province Rugby so we are very excited about this game‚” he said.

Saracens currently boast several international starts like Maro Itoje‚ Owen Farrell‚ Vincent Koch‚ Juan Figallo‚ Elliot Daly‚ Billy Vunipola‚ Richard Wigglesworth‚ Jamie George and George Kruis.