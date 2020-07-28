'We need to afford each other the same opportunities to excel': Tendai Mtawarira on transformation in sport

Retired Springbok rugby player Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira has weighed in on Black Lives Matter and transformation in sport.

Mtawarira took to Instagram this week to express his support for former teammate and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who also showed his support for the country's top black sportsmen who have opened up about racism in SA sport.

Over the past few weeks, black sportsmen have been throwing their weight behind the Black Lives Matter movement and sharing their stories about racism in sport.

Many, including Proteas cricketer Lungi Ngidi and veteran cricketer Makhaya Ntini, have also called for transformation and shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, despite a backlash from other sportsmen.