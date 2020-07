'We need to afford each other the same opportunities to excel': Tendai Mtawarira on transformation in sport

“It’s difficult to come to terms with the fact that you have to put in twice the work to get half the opportunities available. We need to afford each other the same equal opportunities in sport, corporate spaces, schools, and the communities at large. We need also to harness the power of our diversity,” said Mtawarira.

Mtawarira said now was the “pivotal moment” to have uncomfortable conversations that will allow the nation to grow.

“I really feel that, in this time, we're at a crossroads and a pivotal moment where we have to make a decision,” he said.

“There are certain things we might have endured in the past and we have to bring them to light because for us to move forward, we have to address the big elephant in the room.

“We have to bring about those conversations that will bring discomfort to everybody but that will allow us to grow. I feel the decisions that we make today will impact the future of our kids and the next generation.”

