Khoisan Defiance Campaign livid after Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth finding: 'No retreat no surrender'

The Khoisan Defiance Campaign (KGC) has come out with guns blazing and labelled a report that found Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth to be 'not complicit in' racism and assault as a blatant attempt to mislead the public.

The KGC did not mince their words as they reacted to the finding of former Judge Johann van der Westhuizen after an internal investigation into an altercation in Langebaan in the Western Cape ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

The Springbok rugby player had been accused of racism and using derogatory language.

“What a blatant and deliberate attempt by SA Rugby and the media to deliberately mislead South Africa about the Etzebeth case.