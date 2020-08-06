Jake White reveals the reasons behind former Bulls captain and crowd favourite Burger Odendaal's exit

Bulls director of coaching Jake White has finally explained the reasons behind the shock decision to allow former captain and crowd favourite Burger Odendaal to leave the Pretoria side last month.

The 27-year-old Odendaal joined the Lions after his shock exit from the Bulls and White said he allowed the unexpected move to happen when he realised he was not going to be able to guarantee him game time.

White said he told the experienced centre he could not guarantee his place in the team as the Bulls would be playing a brand of rugby that was different to the one the side played under his captaincy.

“I just felt that it was going to be difficult to continue with him as captain or player because I was not guaranteeing him a place in the starting line-up‚” said White.