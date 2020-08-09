Rugby

Crusaders beat Highlanders to clinch Super Rugby Aotearoa title

09 August 2020 - 07:51 By Reuters
George Bridge charges forward during the round 9 Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Crusaders and the Highlanders at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on August 09, 2020.
George Bridge charges forward during the round 9 Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Crusaders and the Highlanders at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on August 09, 2020.
Image: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Winger George Bridge scored two tries in the space of three minutes in the second half to help the Crusaders beat the Highlanders 32-22 on Sunday and clinch the Super Rugby Aotearoa title with a match to spare.

With the come-from-behind victory, the Crusaders moved to an unassailable 28 points, six ahead of the second-placed Blues, who host the Christchurch-based side in the final game of the domestic competition next Sunday.

The third-placed Hurricanes had moved to 21 points after their fifth successive win on Saturday and had hopes they might be able to force the tournament to a final week.

The Crusaders are the most successful side in Super Rugby, having won 10 titles in the competition that included teams from Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan.

The match was played at a frenetic tempo with the Highlanders taking a leaf out of the book of the Hurricanes, who beat the Crusaders two weeks ago, by refusing to take a backwards step and seize their points-scoring opportunities.

Loose forward Shannon Frizell scored a second-minute try after the Highlanders turned the ball over with an aggressive counter-ruck while winger Jona Nareki made a crucial intercept and ran 80 metres untouched for their second try.

Crusaders' flyhalf Richie Mo'unga was responsible for all of his side's first-half points with a converted try and two penalties that left his side only trailing 17-13 at halftime.

Michael Collins extended the Highlanders' lead to 22-13 with 25 minutes remaining, but the home side grabbed the lead for the first time when Bridge crossed twice to give them a 25-22 advantage.

Braydon Ennor then put the match beyond doubt with five minutes remaining when he crossed for his side's fourth try. 

MORE:

SA rugby finally gets green light for return to play

South Africa’s top rugby players have finally received the green light to resume competition.
Sport
1 day ago

Bulls director Jake White: ‘It’s like letting children go and play outside again’

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has said that teams may not get the six weeks needed to get players up to a reasonable level of fitness before ...
Sport
1 day ago

Hurricanes beat Chiefs to keep title hopes alive

Wellington — Peter Umaga-Jensen scored two first-half tries as the Wellington Hurricanes beat the Waikato Chiefs 31-18 in the penultimate weekend of ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Van Jaarsveld on Tsolekile’s match-fixing allegation: ‘I have nothing to hide’ Cricket
  2. How Roger de Sa beat Chiefs shortly after selling a Mercedes-Benz for R50‚000 ... Soccer
  3. Irvin Khoza breaks down return of the PSL: ‘This was not a one-man show’ Soccer
  4. Why Kaizer Chiefs great Lucas Radebe is preparing for a double celebration Soccer
  5. WATCH | Vincent Kompany to Percy Tau: 'We’re going to push you‚ and to be the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

SA therapists warn of 'loss of identity' trends as global lockdown mental ...
Dozens killed, thousands wounded in Beirut explosion: what we know so far
X