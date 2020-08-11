Experienced Springboks No8 Duane Vermeulen takes over as captain of the Bulls

Duane Vermeulen will take over as captain of the Bulls after the Pretoria announced his appointment on Tuesday.

The hugely experienced Springboks No8 will assume ownership of the armband after Burger Odendaal's move to Johannesburg to join the Lions recently.

The 34-year-old World Cup-wining Vermeulen‚ who recently revealed that he was the target of a blackmail plot by hackers‚ will be assisted by flanker Arno Botha and winger Gio Aplon as deputies.

Vermeulen is no stranger to a leadership role as he captained the Springboks against New Zealand in Wellington last year and also wore the Stormers armband during the 2015 season.

“It is always a privilege to play a game of rugby and it is one I never take for granted‚” said Vermeulen.