Experienced Springboks No8 Duane Vermeulen takes over as captain of the Bulls

11 August 2020 - 15:43 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Duane Vermeulen of the Vodacom Bulls in action during the Super Rugby match between Vodacom Blue Bulls and Cell C Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on March 09, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Duane Vermeulen of the Vodacom Bulls in action during the Super Rugby match between Vodacom Blue Bulls and Cell C Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on March 09, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Duane Vermeulen will take over as captain of the Bulls after the Pretoria announced his appointment on Tuesday.

The hugely experienced Springboks No8 will assume ownership of the armband after Burger Odendaal's move to Johannesburg to join the Lions recently.

The 34-year-old World Cup-wining Vermeulen‚ who recently revealed that he was the target of a blackmail plot by hackers‚ will be assisted by flanker Arno Botha and winger Gio Aplon as deputies.

Vermeulen is no stranger to a leadership role as he captained the Springboks against New Zealand in Wellington last year and also wore the Stormers armband during the 2015 season.

“It is always a privilege to play a game of rugby and it is one I never take for granted‚” said Vermeulen.

“It’s a massive honour to be appointed captain of this group‚ especially at this exciting time when so much is expected from us. A huge thank you must go out to Jake (White) and the management team for trusting me with this immense privilege.

"This year has been a difficult one for many South Africans but rugby will return and when it does the Bulls will be ready to make you proud.”

Vermeulen's vast experience in both Southern and Northern hemisphere rugby helped convince White to award the armband to the Springboks No8. The appointments of Botha and Aplon as deputies were also based on similar calculations.

The 28-year-old Botha was always earmarked to have a hand in the Bulls' leadership structures since his junior days at Loftus and led the Blue Bulls at various levels‚ including the Currie Cup.

The 37-year-old hot-stepping Aplon brings a wealth of experience to the side that includes spells with the Stormers‚ Grenoble in France and Toyota Verblitz in Japan. His 17 Springbok caps do not hurt either.

The will be healthy supply of leaders on the field as the Bulls already have experienced campaigners like Trevor Nyakane‚ Morné Steyn‚ Nizaam Carr and Ivan van Zyl.

