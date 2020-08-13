Rugby

Premiership has 'hung players out to dry' with 'BLM' stance: Exeter director

13 August 2020 - 10:17 By Reuters
Rob Baxter, Director of Rugby of Exeter Chiefs looks on during an Exeter Chiefs Training Session at Sandy Park on July 22, 2020 in Exeter, England.
Rob Baxter, Director of Rugby of Exeter Chiefs looks on during an Exeter Chiefs Training Session at Sandy Park on July 22, 2020 in Exeter, England.
Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Exeter Chiefs Director of Rugby Rob Baxter has said the English Premiership's failure to come up with a unified approach to showing support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement is like hanging players out to dry.

All 12 top-flight clubs will take a stand against racism with different gestures when the Premiership resumes.

Harlequins, Leicester and Wasps players will take a knee before kickoff this weekend while Bath will form a huddle.

Bristol Bears will line up in a heart-shaped formation before each of their matches while Gloucester and Worcester Warriors will support the movement in a 'V' formation.

"Just dropping it on clubs and saying, 'there you go, do what you like' is like hanging some players out to dry," Baxter told British media.

Leclerc hits back at racism accusations for not taking a knee

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc hit out on Thursday at those who accused him of racist behaviour in not taking a knee alongside other Formula One drivers ...
Motoring
6 days ago

"I don't know how much positive press players will get if they have a different opinion, which is something we should embrace."

Baxter said it was important clubs strike a balance in the way they support the movement to ensure rugby does not become overly political.

"If we are going to get some balance in all of this, let's remember: we are a sport, we are here to entertain people, let's get back to being a sport and not trying to be a political tool," he added.

Most read

  1. Why Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will not tolerate 'selfish' players Soccer
  2. Pirates dump Lorch and Shonga from the match day squad for breaching team ... Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane: 'Those who haven’t played‚ they can’t comment' Soccer
  4. Zungu is in good condition‚ says Pirates coach Zinnbauer ahead of Sundowns clash Soccer
  5. Siya Kolisi says stories of GBV remind him of his childhood - 'I remember the ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X