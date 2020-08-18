“Until the meeting of the exco has happened I cannot comment. I will be speculating if I did. We will decide what our course of action will be‚” said Roux.

“The minister asked our president for our position. The president will take that to the exco. I will give him the latitude to do that. Then we will get back to the minister with a response.”

Roux was asked if the team’s mantra from last year’s Rugby World Cup ‘Stronger Together’ was still applicable‚ given the divisive nature of the debate.

Although he didn’t say so Roux intimated SA Rugby’s support to the movement may stand in contrast to that of some of their more senior players abroad.

“We have stated our position. There is no reason why we are not ‘Stronger Together’. That was at the core of the team. They will show it when they back together again.”

Roux said the assertion that SA Rugby‚ and the players under its aegis do not understand the country’s history was a matter of opinion.

“We fully understand our past. We are busy with plans and it is about how we are going to deliver our message. We are in discussions and you will see that when we return to the pitch‚” said Roux.