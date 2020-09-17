Stick, Davids to coach 'schoolyard pick' Springbok Showdown teams

Former Southern Kings mentors Deon Davids and Mzwandile Stick will be the opposing coaches in a Castle Lager Springbok Showdown clash at Newlands in Cape Town on October 3.

The encounter will pit SA-based stars and top, up-and-coming talent against each other, according to SA Rugby, which announced its plans on Wednesday to reignite an exciting four-month domestic season.

Springbok assistant coaches Stick and Davids will coach Springbok Green vs Gold teams with Rassie Erasmus (director of rugby) and Jacques Nienaber (Springbok coach) acting as the two team commissioners.

The selection process will take the form of a draft pick from an enlarged squad of 60 players, with Green and Gold team bosses taking alternate turns in an old-style “schoolyard pick” to assemble their match-day squads of 25 players each.

The drama will unfold live on SuperSport, with the enlarged squad set to be announced live on Saturday, before the draft pick next week.

“This will not only be an opportunity to see the best of the best available in SA square off against each other in what promises to be something never seen before, but it will also provide the players with another valuable opportunity to shake off the rust and get the legs and lungs going after not playing any rugby in the past six months,” Erasmus said.