As expected South African rugby is seeking a future north‚ with its four former Super Rugby franchises the Bulls‚ the Stormers‚ the Sharks and the Lions set to play in Europe’s PRO14.

It effectively means the end of the road for the Cheetahs in the PRO14‚ despite the fact that they have an agreement in place to play in that competition until at least 2022-23.

The Southern Kings‚ who were also part of that competition‚ have suspended on field operations.

The Cheetahs said in a statement they will “retain franchise status and managed to negotiate its participation as a fifth franchise in a Super 8 competition‚ with additional income”.

They added: “The four metro franchises were voted in to participate in the PRO16 competition in Europe.”

Harold Verster‚ managing director of the Free State Cheetahs‚ said they reserve their rights adding: “The implications of the business model have to be assessed and the board will decide on the way forward.

“The local competition is exciting and offers a good prospect because of the fact that it is a competition that all 14 South-African franchises will be taking part in after which a Currie Cup double round‚ home and away‚ will take place with all eight teams.

“Free State Rugby will review all implications and thereafter determine the way forward.”

Verster didn’t respond to calls to explain what the Super 8 would entail.

In an earlier statement they said they have a solid legal case to play in PRO14 at least to the 2022-23 season and had enlisted the services of senior advocate Wim Trengove.

In that statement Verster said: “We will therefore take part in discussions about the domestic Vodacom and Currie Cup competitions and the international PRO Rugby or other competitions that may arise.

“We simply want to be acknowledged as a proud‚ viable‚ match-winning and talent-producing franchise on equal terms with the other four. Even by SARU’s own criteria‚ the Cheetahs end up in the top four‚” said Verster.