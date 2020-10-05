'Yerre leLaaitie!' - Mzansi stans over Sanele Nohamba at Springbok Showdown

Sanele Nohamba was the big winner at the Springboks showdown at the weekend, after his standout performance earned praise from all many, including captain Siya Kolisi.

The 21-year-old Sharks scrumhalf showcased his talents and was part of the winning team, Team Green, at the Castle Lager Springbok Showdown on Saturday at Newlands, Cape Town. Team Green beat Team Gold by 25-9.

According to Springbok Gold coach Deon Davids, the game was to showcase talent, build experience and share information between senior and junior players.

Nohamba, who wore the number nine jersey, was the talk of social media after he impressed the country.

TimesLIVE reported that Kolisi said he liked that Nohamba was not scared to take control.

“He was really good,” Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said. “He’s got lots of energy and one thing I like about him is that he’s not scared to chat and take control. Before we went onto the field‚ I told him I did not want to see him go quiet when it mattered the most.”