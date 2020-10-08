Rugby

Nine Springboks in the Stormers' 47-man squad for Super Rugby Unlocked

08 October 2020 - 12:06 By Liam Del Carme
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is also in the mix.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Nine Springboks feature in the Stormers' 47-man squad for Super Rugby Unlocked.

Injured tighthead Frans Malherbe is among the Boks listed‚ which also includes flank and captain Siya Kolisi‚ loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff‚ hookers Scarra Ntubeni and Bongi Mbonambi‚ flank Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies‚ fullback Warrick Gelant and flyhalf Damian Willemse.

Former Harlequins flyhalf Tim Swiel‚ who played much of his formative rugby in the Cape‚ is also in the squad as potential back-up to Willemse who has come in for criticism following his most recent performances.

Naturally‚ the extended squad also features players with an eye on the future. Wing Angelo Davids‚ hooker JJ Kotze‚ flank Marcel Theunissen‚ flyhalves Kade Wolhuter and Christopher Schreuder and centre Mnombo Zwelendaba are all still eligible to play for the WP U21 team.

Coach John Dobson believes his team is ready for the challenge after their extraordinary build-up to the competition due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

“It has been quite a journey this year‚ but we are thrilled to announce this squad which has a good balance of proven experience and exciting young talent.

“Apart from our nine Springboks‚ there are a number of players in this squad who have the opportunity to become household names through their performances in Super Rugby Unlocked and we cannot wait to see what they can achieve in a Stormers jersey.

“It has been a long wait for our faithful supporters and we know they are as excited as we are to get going again‚ the players cannot wait to run out at Newlands again‚” he said.

The Stormers will start their campaign against the Lions at Newlands on October 17. Their final fixture of the competition will be against the Sharks in Durban on November 21.

Stormers squad:

Juarno Augustus‚ Kwenzo Blose‚ Jaco Coetzee‚ Angelo Davids‚ Paul de Wet‚ Ben-Jason Dixon‚ Dan du Plessis‚ Johan du Toit‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Neethling Fouche‚ Warrick Gelant‚ Michal Haznar‚ Lyle Hendricks‚ Herschel Jantjies‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Siya Kolisi‚ JJ Kotze‚ Tristan Leyds‚ Leon Lyons‚ Frans Malherbe‚ Godlen Masimla‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ David Meihuizen‚ Salmaan Moerat‚ Matt More‚ Ruhan Nel‚ Sihle Njezula‚ Scarra Ntubeni‚ Sergeal Petersen‚ Rikus Pretorius‚ Sazi Sandi‚ JD Schickerling‚ Christopher Schreuder‚ Seabelo Senatla‚ Cornel Smit‚ Chad Solomon‚ Tim Swiel‚ Marcel Theunissen‚ Edwill van der Merwe‚ Abner van Reenen‚ Ernst van Rhyn‚ Chris van Zyl‚ Damian Willemse‚ Kade Wolhuter‚ Nama Xaba‚ Leolin Zas‚ Mnombo Zwelendaba.

