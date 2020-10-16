Rugby

Lions lose Willem Alberts for Stormers clash as lock goes into quarantine

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
16 October 2020 - 12:04
Willem Alberts of the Lions with Sharks physiotherapist Deane Macquet during the Super Rugby Unlocked match at Kings Park on October 9 2020 in Durban.
Willem Alberts of the Lions with Sharks physiotherapist Deane Macquet during the Super Rugby Unlocked match at Kings Park on October 9 2020 in Durban.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Lions have lost big name lock Willem Alberts ahead of Saturday’s Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Stormers at Newlands.

Alberts was in close contact with a Covid-19 case and will therefore go into quarantine‚ the Lions announced in a short statement.

Alberts was tested on Monday and tested negative.

Alberts who played in 43 Tests‚ will be replaced by Ruben Schoeman in the starting line-up. His withdrawal is the latest setback in a start-stop tenure at the Lions since joining from Stade Francais earlier this year.

Alberts returned from injury last week and though unable to go the full 80 minutes‚ was named in the starting team that played the Sharks.

Bulls boss Jake White may lose his Boks if championship gets green light

Jake White may be forced to withdraw Springbok stars from his Super Rugby Unlocked team against the Cheetahs on Friday in Bloemfontein if the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Though he has played the bulk of his rugby as a gainline busting flank‚ the Lions roped him into the second row last week. At 36 years of age he may not be as mobile as he was a decade ago but at lock he brings bulk and speed relative to the position.

On Alberts’ return to fitness Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen had high praise for the veteran.

“He brings nice physicality at four for us. He’s played there and we feel he can do a job for us there‚” Van Rooyen said.

“Just having Willem in this system is unbelievable in terms of what he brings to the team room‚ the meetings as well as off the field is immense for us. He is a great character to have around.

“He understands what we want from him. He is very comfortable with what he can bring. Having him lean and in shape is exciting for us. He isn't necessarily ready to play 80 minutes but we have a big ball carrying No.4 that can do the grunt for us.”

Grunt is a commodity the Lions will need by the truckload at Newlands. Alberts’ second row partnership with Marvin Orie would have been a keenly observed feature of Saturday's clash. Their battle with Salman Moerat and JD Schickerling was likely to be a pesky‚ tetchy affair.

Will the Boks risk going to Rugby Championship? SA Rugby stay schtum

It seems the team won’t be heading to Australia after all, but we’ll have to wait until Friday to find out for sure
Sport
18 hours ago

Apart from their line-out ability‚ the Lions’ locks will have to have a firm footing behind a front row that is likely to come under the cosh in the scrums.

Amended Lions team to play the Stormers — EW Viljoen; Jamba Ulengo‚ Burger Odendaal‚ Dan Kriel‚ Rabs Maxwane; Elton Jantjies (captain)‚ Morne van den Berg; Len Massyn‚ Vincent Tshituka‚ Jaco Kriel; Marvin Orie‚ Ruben Schoeman; Carlu Sadie‚ Jaco Visagie‚ Sti Sithole. Substitutes: Jan-Henning Campher‚ Dylan Smith‚ Wiehahn Herbst‚ Wilhelm van der Sluys‚ MJ Pelser‚ Hacjivah Dayimani‚ Ross Cronje‚ Gianni Lombard‚ Wandisile Simelane‚ Ruan Dreyer.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt: Pitso Mosimane’s departure has made the PSL ... Soccer
  2. EXCLUSIVE | Tsolekile bombshell: CSA in 'secret talks' to overturn match-fixing ... Cricket
  3. Chiefs and Sundowns favourites to win the league title‚ says Pirates coach ... Soccer
  4. 'Embarrassing on & off the field' - fans left fuming at Bafana Bafana kit ... Soccer
  5. UPDATE| Drama as Cricket SA acting president is asked to leave parliamentary ... Cricket

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...

Related articles

  1. Sharks coach Sean Everitt turns to experience for Friday’s Super Rugby opener ... Rugby
  2. Venter looking forward to facing the Lions as the Sharks prepare for showdown Rugby
  3. Elton Jantjies warms to the challenge of a new competition Rugby
X